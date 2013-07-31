Tafic appoint new head coach

Tafic Sporting Club have appointed Dominic Changwe as head coach for the next two years, ending their search for a new mentor following the unceremonious departure of Newman Gaobone some two months ago. Sources so close to the club said Changwe has been helping the Francistown side with the technical know-how after quitting his job at TASC late March. He quit in frustration after going for close to four months without receiving a salary, upon which he headed back for his native Zambia before returning to join Tafic.

He returned early May and was working closely with Davies Mlungisi Kopi and Paul Moyo, leading the side away from relegation after a club record three away wins in a row. Although Tafic spokesperson Thomas Chabalala said the search for the new head coach was still on, BG Sports is reliably informed that Changwe and Tafic agreed terms on Sunday and the Zambian-born mentor has already signed on the dotted line. “We have been and are still receiving applications from interested coaches. But we have not appointed at the moment. I cannot confirm whether Changwe has submitted his application but he is one of the good coaches around,” said a cagey Chabalala.

However, Chabalala admitted that Changwe was helping the technical bench manned by Kopi with some crucial ideas in trying to steer the Tafic ship from sinking. The club management, it is said, had received several applications from both within and outside the country, but decided to settle for Changwe because they were impressed with his abilities in reading the game. “Changwe and Kopi make a good combination. They did a great job in helping the club remain in the premier league. The two have laid a solid foundation and Tafic want them to continue where they left off during the just ended season,” a club insider said.

According to the source, it made business sense for Tafic to appoint Changwe because he is deemed tolerant and affordable as he sacrificed his services for little. Changwe has allegedly agreed to a monthly salary of P7 000 per month although he had initially suggested higher.