Chiefs pull out

The highly anticipated Premier League play off game between Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Township Rollers, which was expected to conclude the controversial 2015/2016 season is no longer on, according to Chiefs’ spokesperson, Clifford Mogomotsi.

Mogomotsi told BG Sport that they have since written to the Botswana Football Association on the matter.The association has however not confirmed the new development at the time of going to press.Early this week, the Kgatleng giants who were prematurely and temporarily crowned the league champions a few months back, were running helter-skelter in a desperate bid to assemble a competitive squad to face the might of Rollers this Saturday.

As things stand, Chiefs are currently dealing with crippling knocks and injuries in their camp, a development that has further complicated their situation. According to Magosi mouthpiece Clifford Mogomotsi, about eight of the team players are carrying injuries. “These players include Ontse Ntesa, Jackey Mothatego, Thato Kebue, Arnold Mampori amongst others,” Mogomotsi said.

Influential players that were instrumental in challenging for the 2015/16 titles have also moved on to seek greener pastures elsewhere. Magosi’s prolific striker Lemponye Tshireletso who was without a contract has recently decamped to the rivals Township Rollers. Likewise creative playmaker, Tendai Nyumasi has joined the now elite outfit, Orapa United. Atang Mmualefhi has joined Jwaneng Galaxy, further dealing a crushing blow to Magosi. As if that was not enough, the team’s structural integrity suffered the loss of their experienced headcoach, Mike Sithole, who has replaced Philane Mabena at the Debswana backed, Jwaneng Galaxy. The vacuum left by Sithole now sees former Magosi player, Michel Mogaladi, likely to lead the technical department.

At a recently launched friendly tournament, dubbed 50/50 Ditsala charity cup held in Tlokweng, the multiple league champions reportedly struggled to raise a competitive team. Some Magosi players that BG Sport spoke to on conditions of anonymity expressed frustration over the situation. The anxiety currently engulfing the team has seen training camps failing.