Dirang takes a bow

Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Township Rollers midfield maestro Dirang Moloi has confirmed his retirement from local football this week.

In a brief interview, on the sidelines of the recent 50/50 Ditsala charity tournament held in Tlokweng, Moloi revealed that he was now retired from local football, dashing the hopes of local supporters who had hoped to see him return to the pitch this coming season. Nevertheless, Dirang could not go into details about his premature retirement from the sport.

“I have retired from local football and it seems like Batswana are not satisfied with it but I have given them more than 10 years of my talent. I feel my legs are getting slow now. I have played most of my career as a target for defenders, so I guess the hard tackles I have received have taken their toll on me,” said the skillful 31-year old who has dazzled local football supporters with his skill and finesse since 2006.

Meanwhile, Moloi’s older brother, Pontsho who recently retired from the sport said he was not sure whether he would be part of the upcoming controversial play-off fixture between Township Rollers and Mochudi Centre Chiefs slated for Francistown on 23rd July. The fixture was set by the Botswana Football Association last week in order to conclude the 2015/16-beMOBILE Premiership.

“I am not sure of my role in that fixture, as you can see I am now fat and I have not played in a long time but we will see what transpires when the time comes.” Moloi also revealed that he expects to be offered a position in the Mochudi Centre Chiefs administration. However, he could not disclose the exact position he is likely to be offered. Moloi was honoured for his achievements in football during the recent 50/50 Ditsala tournament.