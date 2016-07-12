Chikanda headlines boxing tournament

The Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) Sportsman of the year, Zibani Chikanda will be in action at a boxing interclub tournament in Selebi Phikwe this weekend. 

Chikanda will be eager to please the fans and trade leather with his opponent at the Eastern Military Garrison (EMG). Selebi Phikwe also happens to be his home ground and   the   75kg    slugger will be aiming to please the   crowd with a   win and establish himself as middleweight kingpin.   The   past few years have been good to   Chikanda who has been living in the shadow of popular boxers such as Oteng Oteng and the Bagwasi brothers.

Recently, Chikanda has been on a roll   hauling medals from numerous   international   competitions like the 2015 All Africa games, Zone 4, AIBA   world championships before walking away with the Sportsman of the year award.  “I have not been in the   ring since March when I came back from the 2016 Olympic qualifier in Cameroon.  At the last interclub tournament at Glen Valley I did not have an opponent and the next tournament scheduled for Hukuntsi was cancelled,” he said.

However, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer said he would not have any ring rust, as he makes sure he keeps his body in fighting shape all the time. I am a senior boxer so I am always ready to compete. Chikanda said he expected to   be matched up with top quality boxers at the inter club tournament on Saturday. “I expected to face the likes of Mmusi Tswiige or  Lentswe Zwinila. They are not in my  weight class so  they have to   go up in weight to face me.”

The 31 year old   said he would be ready for   either of his opponents, as he understands the styles and approach of both boxers. In an interview this week, BoBA   spokesperson Kenny Maragana said Chikanda would be the main attraction at his home coming fight after winning the BNSC   award. Chikanda has strength and endurance. His other attribute is resilience; he is also a workaholic as his opponents usually   run out of steam. 

“The other EMG based   boxers to look out for will be the exciting super heavyweight Oteng Phatswe as his   bouts with Maun’s Innocent Chombo   usually pull the crowd.”  There will be other big names, including Gaolathe Mpotsang (64kg), Thabang Motsewabeng, Robbie Botshelo, Motlatsi Mokobeng and the Bagwasi brothers (Kabelo and Kagiso).

This will be the 6th interclub tournament of the year. Maragana said there  is likely to be six more   interclub tournaments before the  national championships  that take place  in October. “In order to qualify for the national championships a boxer must compete  in at least 70 percent of interclub   tournaments.” Maragana said they expected the military leadership and the area MP Dithapelo Keorapetse to attend the tournament.

Last modified on Tuesday, 12 July 2016 16:19
