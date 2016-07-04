Zebras to receive a share of P250, 000 COSAFA prize money

BG reporter
Monday, 04 July 2016
The Zebras are expected to receive bonuses this week following their 2016 COSAFA Castle cup exploits at Namibia.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kitso Kemoeng made the announcement recently.  During   the recent regional tournament held at Windhoek, Namibia, the Zebras won prize money totalling P250, 000 after losing 3-2 to Bafana Bafana in the final. 

Addressing the media recently, Kemoeng said the Zebras deserved bonuses for their stellar achievement during the regional show piece.  “We will see how far the prize money will take us in terms of our liabilities to the players," Kemoeng said.  "We will certainly use the funds to clear (what we owe), as we currently do not have any other source (of revenue).

  In addition Kemoen said the team are the ones who generate revenue for the association, therefore they deserved part of the prize money.  If the Zebras had emerged victorious at the tournament, they would have pocketed a total P500, 000 in first prize money.

