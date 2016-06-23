The Vultures face tough competition at Africa cup 1B tourney

Botswana Rugby Association has blended youth and experience in its 25 men squad, dubbed The Vultures, in quest for victory at the upcoming Africa Cup 1B tournament in Tunisia. This is according to the team head coach, Ivor Greaves, addressing a media briefing recently.

“We have in the team the experience of our captain Eddy Ernest Mothusi and the gifted Hugo Joseph Botha alongside a bunch of youngsters who most will be making their debut for the team.” The likes of Shaun Landsberg and Jeremy Babbage are expected to bring energy to the team under the guidance of the few experienced players.

The vultures are pitted against the highly physical Tunisia and Ivory Coast in Pool B, while Pool A encompasses of Madagascar, Zambia and Senegal. “We have played Tunisia before. Their actual physical character we cannot match thus we will stabilize upfront, we will be careful playing touchline to touchline,” said Greaves. He went on saying that Ivory Coast is clumsier but comprises of skillful players, “We will be hoping that the fresh and vibrant part of the team being the youngsters are able to match those traits,” he concluded. The team will depart for Tunisia on Wednesday this week and will play the home team on Sunday before an encounter with Ivory Coast on Wednesday. The victors for Pool A and B will face off later this year to battle for promotion into division 1A.

The team captain Eddy Ernest Mothusi played down the strength of the opponents. “We are prepared and I believe I am ready to lead the equipped troops to battle. It is going to be tough but we will succeed if we use our legs the way we did in our preparations. I am confident we can move any hurdle supposed to be immoveable,” he says. Botswana Rugby Union president Dave Gilbert applauded their sponsor Regent insurance. “Regent insurance have been the heartbeat of this team helping out financially and therefore I applaud them for that.”

The team that is expected to cause an upset in Tunis comprises of Gape Timothy Malesu, Katlego Mohutsiwa, Oarabile Chiche, Tyron Lee Warburton, Eleazar Thuso Ndlovu, Eddy Ernest Mothusi, Lempaletse Ngaka, Cornelius Johannes Herbst, Rambo Ndiko Masalila, Thato Kitso Maifala, Shaun Landsberg, Ketshedile Matenanga, Ronan MacGann, Herbert Nkonjera, James Harris, Kagiso Aaron Molefhi, Hugo Joseph Botha, Kaelo Mogomotsi, Jeremy Babbage, Dent Teddy Patrick, Gaone Damelin Motlogelwa, Keorapetse Lesotho, Ishmael Pelaelo, Omphile Debula and Lekgobo Bafana. The technical includes the team doctor Patrick William Proctor, Assistant coach Charl Van Zyl and the Head coach Ivor Greaves, the team is expected back in the country on the 31st of this month.