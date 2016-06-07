Matlapeng wins PPC Kgale challenge

Local marathon sensation Sesebo Matlapeng has won the 2016 PPC Kgale hill challenge held in Gaborone on Sunday. The prolific runner managed to finish the 15 km event in just 47 minutes beating rivals like the 2016 Diacore Gaborone Marathon winner Gilbert Mutandiro and his stable mate Rapula Diphoko.



The talented runner dedicated the win to his fallen colleague Robert Chaba who died after being hit by a car during a race meeting in Gaborone last year. “I cried because I had dedicated the race to my friend,” said Matlapeng who took home a handsome P15 000 in total winnings. Speaking after the win at the start –finish line in Commerce Park, Matlapeng said the Kgale challenge was just like any other cross country event.



“My body reacts well to races where I have to overcome obstacles instead of flat course. In such events, my rivals usually beat me in strides as I tend to go for sprints,” he said. Moreover, the runners said most of the competition came from familiar rival Rapula Diphoko who also happens to be his stable mate. He gave me competition from the quarry to the hilltop. “I started from behind because I knew I will be strong when we get to the hill as my body reacts well to cold temperatures.”



