Spinners clash in ‘Earthquake’ next month

The third round of the Botswana Motorsport (BMS) Spinning Championship will take place in Gaborone on June 4.

The event which is expected to bring the best spinning or drifting talent from Botswana and South Africa is scheduled for Fairgrounds Holdings’ rear parking space where the emerging sport recently made its name. Ten (10) local spinners will compete in the fierce battle for the BMS Championship.

“Only one point separates the top two positions, the fight will be on when 10 local drivers will be holding their own against the invading battalion of spinners from Mafikeng, South Africa,” said Morongwa Mmutle, the Spin City brand manager. The local teams that will be competing at the event dubbed ‘Earthquake,’ include Team Grave Yard, Team BW Spinners, Team Block 8, Team Abashwe and Team Sherriff.

Popular spinners such as The General, The Sherriff, The Magistrate and others are expected to wow the crowds and fly the local flag high. Meanwhile, Spin City is expected to host the first annual Spin City Gala Awards in order to bring dignity to the sport. Tickets for the event will start from P100 in the normal stands and P150 in the VIP stands. A press conference announcing the event was scheduled for this Thursday.