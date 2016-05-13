Rollers still champions for now

Township Rollers are the 2015/16 beMOBILE premier league champions. This is until the disciplinary procedures relating to all outstanding protests are concluded.



The National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) made this bold decision earlier today (Friday). The announcement was made by NDCsecretary Billy Sekgororoane following protest from Rollers.



The committee found that the Premier League Acting Chairman Rapula Okaile usurped powers of the Botswana Premier League Disciplinary Committee by unilaterally pronouncing that punishment should be made prior to giving the Gaborone giants a hearing. “The Acting Chairman’s decision is set aside and is of no force. The protests by Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Police XI and Miscellaneous FC are referred back for a hearing by the DC of the BPL within 7 days from today’s date,” the judgement states.

“The Final BPL log standings shall only be released after the protest procedures in relation to the process mentioned in the above has been concluded. The decision means Township Rollers are the champions with 70 points.”