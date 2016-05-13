BFA confirms charges against Okaile

Dikarabo Ramadubu
Friday, 13 May 2016
BFA confirms charges against Okaile

The National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the BFA today confirmed they have laid charges against acting Botswana Premier League Chairman Rapula Okaile.

Speaking to the media this week, the NDC Secretary, Billy Sekgororoane said they found that Okaile acted un-sportingly when he issued his letter of the 28th April 2016,instructing the acting BPL acting CEO, Kitso Kemoeng to deduct 10 points against Township Rollers.

Sekgororoane added that this conduct was grossly prejudicial to the reputation of the BFA.  “The Committee therefore resolved to press charges against Okaile, which shall be laid down in a separate communication in due course.”

