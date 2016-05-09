Sekgororwane challenges Sebego for BFA presidency

BFA president Tebogo Sebego will face Billy Sekgororoane in August this year when Botswana Football Association goes to the polls to elect a new president and national executive committee that will lead the association for the next four years.

Sekgororwane, current General Manager of Multichoice Botswana was secretly endorsed by a cabal of lobbyists last Saturday in a secret meeting held at Cresta hotel in Palapye. This development comes after months of courting Sekgororwane to challenge the incumbent BFA president, Sebego.

Sources close to the events told BG Sports that Sekgororwane was lobbied a faction which is allegedly against Sebego’s leadership and accuse him of bringing the association to its knees and scaring away potential football sponsors.

Sekgororwane only acknowledged to BG Sports that he was approached by some people but was not clear whether he will stand or not. “It’s still premature to say I will stand or not but people approached me for my help,” he asserted, adding they still have to thrash out a few details.

Sources say Sekgororwane’s team comprises of former BFA Vice President Segolame Ramothwa, current Vice President Finance and Marketing Marshlow Motlogelwa and Eatametse Olopeng. By press time it was not yet clear who will make the final list between Albert Motai and Jonase Ikgopoleng as reports suggested differences amongst the two.

Sekgororwane’s backers point to his vast experience in the corporate sector as his trump card and are confident it will be enough to persuade the business community to pump money into football and probably end a drought which has seen the association failing to raise an FA cup sponsor.

Meanwhile Sebego is said not to be amused that almost the entire NEC is standing against him. Although Sebego couldn’t shed much light on his lobby list he said he was ready for whoever is contesting against him. “I have long declared that I am standing and I have long said I want to serve two terms. We will announce our team shortly,” he said. Sources close to Sebego’s camp say that he has turned to his long-time ally Tariq Babitseng who was removed from the association under a cloud of controversy. Other names mentioned in his team include Vice President, Administration Basadi Akoonyatse, and transport mogul Abel Monnakgotla.

The arrival of Sekgororwane is feared will rekindle the existing rivalry between pay per view broadcaster Multichoice and local television Btv as fas as selling premier league broadcasting rights is concerned. In the past Btv were politically favoured to have the broadcasting rights of BPL matches ahead of Supersport despite Btv not possessing the skill and quality equipment needed.

It is only now that the local television has gone all out to buy the required equipment but Sekgororwane’s arrival might throw spanners into the works since Btv will be forced to declare their machinery as he will be the president with powers to sign or overrule any proposal.