Reinstate Mamelodi or square up in court

Beleaguered Chief Executive of Botswana Premier League (BPL) Bennett Mamelodi has moved swiftly to turn the tables on the paralysed football administration by demanding his immediate reinstatement, failing which he would seek legal recourse.

BG Sport learns that Mamelodi who has been suspended alongside his personal assistant Mogolo Sekgwa, has instructed law-firm Monthe, Marumo and Company to act on his behalf By Wednesday, Attorney Dutch Leburu had reportedly sent a letter of demand to BFA headquarters demanding that Mamelodi be reinstated within three hours of receipt of the letter or face the music.

The attorney says Mamelodi must be reinstated immediately because he was unlawfully suspended by a wrong body - the Botswana Premier League (BPL) Board - which is not his employer. Instead, he says Mamelodi was employed by the BFA.

The lawsuit was expected to be filed with court anytime from Wednesday this week. Mamelodi’s action is not without a precedent.

Years back, then acting CEO of BFA Tariq Babitseng was instructed by BFA NEC to write a letter of suspension to the then BPL General Manager Setete Phuthego so as to pave way for a forensic audit at his office.

BFA CEO Kitso Kemoeng, who also doubles as acting CEO of BPL, confirmed the latest developments in the BPL saga. “ I can confirm that Monthe Marumo and Company, who are Mamelodi’s attorneys of record have written to the BFA demanding his reinstatement or they will seek redress in a court of law,” he said.

BG Sport learns that Mamelodi’s suspension has rendered the activities of BPL moribund save for the league which is running under the guidance of the BFA leadership.

It said that the BFA parts with at least P20 000 to pay for match officials’ transport and the amount might rise this coming week because while in office, Mamelodi had an arrangement with a car rental (name withheld) to transport match officials and be paid periodically or monthly. It is said the car rental company does not wish to continue with the service unless some of the money owed to them has been paid. Unfortunately for the BFA, BPL bank accounts remain frozen and the CEO’s office cannot be accessed.