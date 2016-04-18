Maxwell Moyo fired

Police X1 have fired their head coach Maxwell Malume Moyo ahead of their crunch beMOBILE Premiership encounter against log leaders Township Rollers scheduled for Saturday.

Insiders say Moyo could have been fired weeks ago but had to endure the delay as a lame duck coach while waiting for club chairman Solomon Mantswe who had reportedly been outside the country. The nomadic Zimbabwean gaffer joined Police X1 on a two-year contract after a short spell with Orapa United where he led them to a second spot and qualified them for Mascom Top 8 for the first time.

Unhappy with the team’s showing, especially that last season they finished on position 6, Police XI management brought in Moyo to challenge for top honours but this has evaded them again. According to sources, the management was livid when they threw away 12 points against rookies Miscellaneous and Green Lovers and at some point drew against BR Highlanders.

However, it was this past weekend’s 2-0 loss against debutants Green Lovers that hammered the final nail into his coffin. Police X1 management was left with no option but to send him packing on Tuesday morning.

“He tried his best but it was not good enough then we decided to part ways,” said Mantswe, adding that Moyo will be paid two months’ salary together with his severance benefits and leave days and would be allowed to stay in the club’s house until end of the season.

Junior Letlamoreng will hold the fort during their last games against Rollers, BDF X1 and Nico United.