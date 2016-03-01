Ndlovu vows to mutilate Highlanders

Championship chasing Orapa United headcoach Madinda Ndlovu of Orapa United has warned his next beMOBILE premiership opponent, BR Highlanders to be better prepared to face his charges tonight (Friday).

Madinda warned that the unpredictable Highlanders will be slaughtered just like others who have come to Itekeng Stadium now dubbed the ‘slaughterhouse’ and left empty handed.

Ndlovu will face the Mahalapye team, which is in desperate need of points to survive the dreaded relegation axe which threatens to claim their scalp. Ndlovu, who is chasing an elusive championship with a new team made up of seasonal campaigners who were discarded by their former teams because they were regarded as rejects, is in search of maximum points. This will see him putting more pressure on the star-studded Township Rollers who are leading the pack but with only a tiny margin separating the two sides.

Ndlovu has now gone over 15 games in his premiership campaign without any defeat, a feat which places him among the favourites to win the league besides defending champions Mochudi Centre Chiefs and log leaders Rollers. But Ndlovu who has conquered the beMOBILE premiership by making his own history by winning three championships with two different teams in three conservative seasons has told BG Sports after his gruelling encounter against army side BDF XI in a Mascom Top 8 semi-final that his focus is on BR and that he knows what to expect from his opponent.

“We take them very seriously. My technical team have watched them playing in Serowe this is the respect we are giving them as our opponent,” Ndlovu said

“This is our home, if they are not well prepared they will receive what other teams have been receiving. We don’t rely on past performances but we have ways of doing things here,” he asserted. The battle between the two will be an interesting duel. BR Highlanders known for causing upsets when the least is expected, with their famous 1-0 win against Rollers, are sitting on position 14 with 17 points equal to fellow neighbours Motlakase Power Dynamos who are on position 15.

Motlakase will travel to Jwaneng to slug it out against Galaxy FC who have been on a surge in search for a top eight finish. Galaxy too are in desperate need of points to throw them into the top five mix. The game is expected to start at 7 pm.