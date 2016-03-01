David and Goliath clash in Ghetto

There is a mouth-watering fixture in the 2015/16 beMOBILE premiership this weekend between log table leaders Township Rollers and bottom placed FC Satmos.

The game scheduled for Francistown Sports complex this week will have tongues wagging and serious implications for both sides.

There are some football observers that think that the relegation threatened Selibi Phikwe outfit Satmos is desperate enough to pull a shocking upset while there is a possibility of a goals fiesta in favour of the free scoring Popa. Regardless of who wins this life and death affair, there is a guarantee that this will be an interesting game to watch. In the first round Satmos suffered a crushing one-sided 9-1 drubbing at the hands of Rollers.

With only eight games to spare before the 2015/16 season concludes, Satmos have never won a match they have six draws, conceded 51 times and only scored 14 goals culminating in only six points. On the contrary, Rollers have won 15 of their 22 games, conceded 12 goals and scored 52 times on the way to acquiring the log leading 51 points. However, in what came as the upset of the season Rollers lost 1-2 to relegation candidates BR Highlanders.

In an interview this week tough talking Satmos chairman Monnakgotla Mojaki stated that Rollers are not the sort of team that gives them trouble. Mojaki added that the pressure coming into the Saturday game is with Popa who are under pressure from championship rivals Orapa United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs. “We are not going down without a fight because we have never been afraid of Rollers.” Furthermore, Mojaki said his team has since acquired three strong players from Zimbabwe during the last transfer window.

The three Zimbabwean players include Ntokozo Tshuma, Brighton Choto and Moodley Njeleza. Mojaki added that all the three players were acquired from Nust FC in the neighbouring country. “Brighton is a midfielder while the other two players are strikers. Our ambition is to stay in the premier league next season. We still have a chance mathematically. We are yet to play the likes of BR Highlanders, Motlakase and BDF XI.” Mojaki added that most of their remaining games will be played at home.

The hard pressed Satmos chairman added that their battle for survival did not end in the playing field adding that they are still looking into whether there are some teams that have not fielded defaulters, which is similar to the case recently lodged by Mochudi Centre Chiefs over Ofentse Nato.

For his part, Rollers spokesperson Phempherethe Pheto said they are competing for league honours and they need to get maximum points whenever they can. “We beat Satmos in the first round and we will just have to continue where we left off.” Pheto added that most of the squad is in good health except for Simisane Mathumo who received a yellow card in their last game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

Moreover, Pheto said their newest acquisition Ofentse Nato will be available for selection despite protest by rival Mochudi Centre Chiefs that the player was not registered properly. “As far as we are concerned he was properly registered.” Other Rollers players to watch include Joel Mogorosi, Sekhana Koko, Maano Ditshupo and Terence Mandaza. Pheto said they will be counting on their supporters to motivate the team on Saturday.