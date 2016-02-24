Seakanyeng debuts for GU in March

Zebras’ midfielder Kabelo KB Seakanyeng’s much-awaited debut for his new employers, Gaborone United has been billed for March 5th, BG Sport can reveal.

To put icing on the cake, KB will don the famous red and white stripes for the first time in the nation’s capital derby against current log leaders Township Rollers at the National Stadium. He joined GU this January on a three-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2019. The excited KB told BG Sport that he is ready for action and he can’t wait to join his new teammates at training on February 28th.

Seakanyeng left BDF XI in November and was directed by his employers (Botswana Defence Force) to go and serve his mandatory three months’ notice in Selebi Phikwe where he was posted before playing for the force side.

While a lack of activity has been a frustrating factor for him, KB said that he has been working very hard to retain full fitness. “I am going to start training at GU at the end of this month. Right now I have a physical trainer, Tshepo Ramakoba, he is the one who is keeping me fit until I return to training”, he said.

At United though, Seakanyeng will find a fresh mood in the camp following the arrival of new coach, the Argentine Rolo Zapata. KB said he will do his best to earn a selection as soon as possible. “I am ready for the competition, in a team you will always find good players so I will have to work hard to play regularly.

I believe in hard work and nothing beats hard work”, he stressed. He will compete with the likes of Kgololo Leteane, Moatlhodi Ralesotla, Botshelo Lerato and Edwin Olerile, to mention just four, for a starting berth at United.

A return to the playing field is just what the doctor ordered for KB as he wouldn’t want to miss Zebras’ 2017 AFCON qualifier against The Comoros Islands slated for next month. He gave up an opportunity to win his first medal in professional football when he left BDF XI, this season’s Mascom Top semi-finalists.

In closing KB pleaded with the GU faithful to welcome him into the team and to be patient with him as he adapts to their style of play.