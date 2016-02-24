Orapa and BDF in Mascom Top 8 showdown

The 2015/16 football season switches to the Mascom Top 8 Cup competition this weekend with exciting fixtures expected between big names.

While pundits have labelled the Township Rollers - Mochudi Centre Chiefs tie as the semifinals’ headliner, the clash between Orapa United and BDF XI puts together two ambitious sides that can provide entertainment of their own.

The two semi-finalists warmed up for this mouth-watering encounter with impressive wins in the beMOBILE Premiership last weekend. Orapa were in mean mood when they easily saw off Miscellaneous by two goals to one while BDF defied all odds to beat Sankoyo Bush Bucks 3-1 in Maun. This semi-final also puts together two great footballing minds in the form of coaches Madinda Ndlovu of the Ostriches and Beston Chambeshi of the soldiers.

Both men are familiar with silverware having won the league title during their tenures at Mochudi Centre Chiefs, but neither of the two has presided over a successful Top 8 run. BDF XI in particular will go into this game hoping to reclaim the trophy they gave away last season after beating Township Rollers to glory in the 2013/2014 edition.

The soldiers arrived from Maun on Sunday and they were due to have their first training of the week on Tuesday and head coach Beston Chambesi told BG Sport that this is a game that they want to win.

For his part, Public Relations Officer of BDF XI Thusang Jacob said that they are excited about the game but they know that there is a hard task lying ahead. Yet he was confident that “we can cause an upset.”

Orapa’s star man Patrick Lenyeletse said the morale in the camp was very high and that their aim is to score as many goals as possible to place BDF under pressure in the second leg encounter. Kick-off is at 1545hrs at Itekeng Stadium.