Tamirepi resurfaces at Sowa Flamingos

Former Tafic and BMC FC boss Godfrey Tamirepi has resurfaced at an ambitious first division north side Sowa Flamingos.

Tamirepi who currently doubles as Zimbabwe’s National Under 23 assistant coach has joined the Debswana first division north outfit on a year’s contract to lead the salt mining town side to the beMOBILE Premiership next season in his short spell.

Tameripe has so far played two games - drawn one with Great North Tigers and won 1-0 against previous log leaders Mahalapye Hotspurs this past weekend. That triumph has seen his charges leapfrog to the summit of the log standings.

Tamirepi’s first arrival in local football was when he was given a similar role at Tafic when the latter was campaigning at first division north.

He was mandated to qualify the club to the elite league and he indeed went on to lead them to top flight football. In Flamingos, Tamirepi is inheriting a side which has had a good start in their campaign and managed to collect as much points as possible. To add cherry on top, his side has an ambitious and supportive management that is doing everything to qualify the team to premier league.

Tamirepi has also coached BMC FC, now Gilport Lions, when he found them close to relegation. The following season he left them on position nine. However this weekend on Saturday Tamirepi will lead his charges to Selibi Phikwe for a clash against Real Movers. Movers have proved to be a hard nut to crack in their past two fixtures - a draw against league contenders Hotspurs and a dramatic 2-2 draw against former premier league campaigners TASC in their own backyard of Francistown.

It thus could be a tricky game for Tamirepi.