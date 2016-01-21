Local woman is certified WKF coach

Decorated local female karate athlete and coach Goitseone Mongologa recently qualified as a World Karate Federation (WKF) Instructor during the Junior (karate) World Championship held at Indonesia late last year.

This makes her the first local female karate instructor to be graded as a WKF Instructor and making her one of the handful local karate instructors to hold this rare qualification in coaching. In an interview this week, Mongologa said prior to qualifying for the certificate, she was an experienced level three national team coach before Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) found it fit to select her for the elite WKF course at the Asian country.

The ambitious Mongologa said she was not yet done in her coaching qualifications, adding that funds permitting, she still needed to go for the next level course. After enjoying an illustrious career spanning over two decades as an athlete, Mongologa - a multiple Under 60kg karate champion in both the local and international stage - said her qualifications allowed her to instruct both senior and junior athletes. “This course was not very easy and the WKF rules and regulations are constantly changing. They could have drastically changed by this time,” she added.

Moreover, Mongologa said it was an achievement to qualify as a WKF instructor adding that this was a triumph for women in local karate. “There are very few people in the country who hold such a qualification. Some of them include BOKA luminaries including Sensei Mpho Bakwadi, Sensei George Tshikare and Sensei Otto Tafa.”

Mongologa, who now holds a high grade 2nd Dan black belt, said her achievement has given hope to local female karateka’s that they too can reach a high level in the sport. “I started training Shitoryu karate 25 years back and I have been in the national team for 15 years. My highest achievement was winning silver and bronze at the Commonwealth Games at Manchester, UK in 2003.”

Mongologa, who was based at SSKB Karate Club is now a senior teacher (sports) at Diratsame CJSS in Moshupa where she also operates her own martial arts club.

Speaking to BG Sport this week, BOKA spokesperson Jerry Ditlhong said Mongologa’s achievement came as an inspiration to local female Karatekas. He added that local women’s karate tends to suffer as the athletes mature from primary to secondary school. “Her achievement will inspire young girls in karate to emulate her as she is still active after being in karate for a long time,” he said. Meanwhile, Sensei Mpho Bakwadi who also attended an instructor’s course at the world championships has now qualified as kata judge.