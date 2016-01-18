Seakanyeng’s move to GU in doubt

Zebras superstar Kabelo Seakanyeng’s proposed moved from BDF XI to Gaborone United remains doubtful as his resignation from the Botswana Defence Force means he can only play for another team in three months’ time, BG Sport has established.

‘KB’ as he is fondly known, furnished his superiors at the armed force with a letter of resignation hoping he will be released outright to join GU this transfer window.

In an interview with BG Sport, BDF XI spokesman Thusang Jacob explained that Kabelo’s departure from BDF XI will only happen after the winger has completed his three months’ notice as provided for in the Public service act. “ Kabelo Seakanyeng is quitting the military and he is serving his mandatory three months’ notice and he is expected to join GU. He can only play GU after serving his notice period, which means he will have completed his separation with BDF”, Jacob told this publication.

Jacob went on to say their counterparts at GU inquired about the availability of Seakanyeng this January and they referred them (GU) to the force’s top brass. “Yes they approached and we advised them to approach the BDF commander because Seakanyeng is quitting BDF which is his employment and therefore negotiations for early release can only be sanctioned by the employer”, Jacob told this reporter.

If KB is to see out the remaining three months serving his notice and inactive football-wise, his career would be dealt a major blow after impressing the national team selectors. He shot to fame at the Francistown Sports Complex in November when he set up Tapiwa Gadibolae with a mind-blowing left footed cross to open the scoring against Mali in a world cup qualifier. Efforts to speak to KB and GU communications manager were unsuccessful at the time of going to process.

Meanwhile, BDF XI head coach has added former Miscellaneous central defender Keolopile Molemi to his squad, a move which saw the sporting club send Gobonyeone Selefa packing. Molemi has showed progress as a player and is a darling of Zebras coach Peter Butler.

He wore the Zebras’ stripes for the first time on independence day last year against Ethiopia and he has been consistently called up ever since. The soldiers are also sweating for the signature of Sadiki Takunda whose deal is delayed by labour law issues. Jacob also confirmed that they have released Jimmy Zakazaka and Ogomoditse Bauleni.