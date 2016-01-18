Chiefs' management divided on coach

Mochudi Centre Chiefs have suspended reviewing Michael Sithole’s contract until it runs out at the end of June or alternatively at the end of the season, club spokesman Clifford Mogomotsi confirmed.

The decision was taken at Monday’s board meeting which also discussed the club’s participation in CAF Champions league. Chiefs’ board - made up of representatives from the society’s trust and the club’s investors – is allegedly divided between Sithole and his second in command, Keitumetse Paul.

Sources say leaving Sithole to see off his contract, which ends in June this year, was a compromise between the two warring factions. The investors are said to have lost confidence in the Zambian tactician’s training methods and lack of management skills.

In fact, observers say they roped in Paul under the pretext of assistant coach when in fact he is being prepared to take over once Sithole leaves.On the other hand, the Trust members are no big fans of Paul.

Though not happy with either candidate, the two sides reached a compromise when the society prevailed over the investors by presenting Sithole’s impressive record at the club. He has won the Championship and is still in the race for the same honours this season.

He has even qualified the team to Mascom Top 8 semi-finals. “It will be prudent to discuss his contract after it has ended, he has won us the league and qualified for Top 8 semi-finals so he needs to be given time to finish his contract,” said Mogomotsi, adding that all Sithole now has to do is convince his employers by winning both the league and Top 8 to remain with Chiefs in the next season.

“We don’t want this thing of chopping and changing coaches, coaches must be given time to build their teams. It is now up to him to fulfill his contractual obligations,” Mogomotsi said. Chiefs were the first team to introduce Sithole to Botswana league.