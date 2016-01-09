Zidane's appointment 'demented and insane'

Real Madrid's decision to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their new manager has been labelled "demented" by former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld.

The Spanish giants sacked Rafa Benitez after just seven months in charge and replaced him with France legend Zidane, who has no prior experience managing a senior side.

Zidane was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant manager for a season and has spent time in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, but that's as far as his experience extends.

And Hitzfeld is staggered by the club's decision to hand the reigns over to a man so poorly qualified. He said, “It’s a demented decision, insane. He’s a manager with zero experience, living off his fame as a player.” Hitzfeld added that Zidane “has not done anything as a coach and now has to manage the biggest players in the world”.



