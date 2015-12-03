State president orders penalties in 63rd minute

The president of Mauritania reportedly ordered the country’s cup final to go to a penalty shootout in the 63rd minute – because he was getting bored with the match. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who presides over the North African country was present at the Super Cup match between FC Tevragh-Zeina and ACS Ksar last weekend.

Media reports from the country say Aziz was not enjoying the fixture, and 63 minutes in, with the scores locked at 1-1, he ordered penalties to be taken. Gazzetta claims he was unhappy with the tempo of the match and did not want to risk the fixture going to extra-time and dragging on. Tevragh-Zeina won the match on spot kicks, but Ksar fans were left fuming and since complained to the country’s FA – but their pleas were ignored.

Now the country’s football association has been forced to issue a statement to deny it was the head of state’s decision. The FA president Ahmed Ould Abderrahmme wrote in a statement: “We deny in the strongest terms that the president intervened. The decision was made due ​​to organisational issues in accordance with the presidents and the coaches of the two teams.”