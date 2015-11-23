Seoko headlines pro boxing fight this Friday

BOXING



Savage knockouts and loads of fight entertainment is expected this Friday night when Bond Boxing Promotions host their last event of the year at the Gaborone City Council (GCC) hall. The boxing bill will be the fifth prize fight event hosted by Bond Boxing Promotions, who are currently the sole active professional boxing promoters in the country.



The boxing bill, which is expected to host five fights, will feature multiple international bouts for the first time since the promotions company owned by Bond Ngubula was formed a few years back.



Ngubula’s last bill at President Hotel came short with gate takings. Nevertheless, the local promoter said he has since learnt a lot about promoting prize fights from his previous five tournaments. Ngubula conceded that it was tough putting bums on seats thus far as local sports supporters have not yet subscribed to the violent full contact sport. “It will take time for local supporters to get accustomed to professional boxing as some members of the public perceive it as violent in nature. Nevertheless, we are expecting around 250 spectators for the show this time.



“In the main bout there will be Patrick Seoko (3 fights, 1 win, 1 loss and 1 draw) who will take on Morapedi Khotle of South Africa (4 fights, 3win and 1 loss). The fight will be contested at 57.1 kg (featherweight),” Bond told BG Sports.



In the other bout, Ngubula promised a lot of action and excitement, as Levar Omar (Bahamas Islands) will be making his pro debut against Yamodimo Baitshepi at 61.2 kg (lightweight) during the bill. The promoter and trainer spoke highly of Lamar adding that the Carribean Islander has over 200 amateur fights having competed in countries like Cuba.



The third fight will be a junior featherweight eliminator (55.2 kg) between Bond’s boxing stable mates Tefo Letshikgwane and Keitshokile Makushe. The other fight will feature newcomer Tshepiso Mokgadi against an opponent yet to be confirmed.



“I have not put my franchise boxer Kgomotso Bok on as the main feature deliberately, this is because he often overshadows the other fighters. I would rather put him (Bok) on the supporting main fight so that other boxers get a chance to prove themselves, ” Ngubula said.



The boxing promoter said he has so for secured sponsorship for two of his fighters with local companies and individuals willing to pay the boxers’ expenses. In return the boxers’ attire will be branded with the sponsors logos during the fight night.Moreover, Ngubula said they have made strides and progress as far as finding individual sponsors for some of the boxers. “I am excited to reveal that some of the boxers will be walking away with purses in the range of P8 000 because of generous sponsors coming on board.” According to Ngubula, pro boxing, a perennial fringe sport in Botswana, is slowly gaining popularity. He added that this growth is buoyed by the growing popularity of his boxing gym at Notwane in Gaborone.



In addition, Ngubula said the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture has forked out P24 000 as purse money to some of the boxers. Ticket price for the show are P250.00 (ringside) and P100.00 elsewhere.