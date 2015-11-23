Ralesotla has no contract with Green Lovers

FOOTBALL



An epic bidding war for the signature of beMOBILE Premiership rookie Green Lovers’ striker Moatlhodi Ralesotla may be on the cards ahead of the fast approaching January transfer window next year. Lately, word around the beMOBILE premiership bonfire is that Ralesotla has already signed a two and a half year deal with league giants Gaborone United.



The deal is alleged to have come with a P2 000 housing allowance and vehicle for the player who is quite possibly the most wanted man in the domestic league. However, both parties have since denied the claims. “I have not received any information about such developments, I am the one who writes letters to appoint players,” said United’s Secretary Lepholetha City Senne this week.



After denying links to Ralesotla, Senne could not confirm whether or not they had interest in signing the player. He only said it was up to the United’s technical team and technical committee to establish the type of players they wanted in the next transfer window. Senne said they wanted players that could fit well into their team arguing that some players tend to perform well at their current teams only to take a slump when they join another team. “Take for example Tendai Nyamadzawo who is scoring at Gilport Lions compared to his performance while he was here with GU.”



On the other hand, Green Lovers spokesperson Tshwaro Mokoba said he was not privy to allegations that their player had signed with United. Nevertheless, Mokoba conceded that they had no contract with the free scoring player, which practically makes him a free agent despite being the hottest property in domestic football.



“None of the teams said to have shown interest in the playerif approached us. We are a small team and we can only afford to do a few things for him, and if vultures start circling around him calling themselves agents, there is nothing we can do,” said Mokoba.

The Green Lovers mouthpiece said they had a long history with Ralesotla, which dates back to his days as a development player before later graduating to the main team when they played in the Division Two league. “He previously played for Miscelleneous when they first made it to the beMOBILE Premier League.



When they parted ways with him we took him back.” Mokoba said it was entirely up to the player whether he goes or stays with Green Lovers in the second round.

In addition, Mokoba said they had Ralesotla’s best interest at heart despite bigger teams luring him with money. He warned that the young player might find himself under pressure to score if he joins a bigger team.



“At the beginning of the season there were some unscrupulous individuals from a big team I cannot mention who came and tried to lure the player away with money,” he told BG Sport. Mokoba said he intervened in the matter and found that these individuals did not stick to their word when a contract to sign the player was finalised. By word of mouth, he said, they had offered him P5 000 a month yet the written contract said P3000 monthly. He is currently a student at Serowe Brigades and if he moved to another team he would have to make some adjustments.



Speaking to BG Sport on contract issues and his runaway success, Ralesotla confirmed that there was no contract between him and United. “Some individuals from GU have called me on the phone to discuss their interest but there is no contract yet,” he said. Ralesotla confirmed he was yet to sign a contract with current team Green Lovers and that a few things needed to be fixed first.



Nevertheless, the 24 year old said he still maintains cordial relations with Lovers. He mentioned the likes of Jwaneng’s Galaxy FC, Orapa United and BDF XI as some of the teams that have shown interest in his services. Ralesotla has been recovering from injury for the past two weeks. He is now back at training.