Botswana’s muscled man shines in SA

Local bodybuilding sensation Gontse Sechele (30) will again compete at the National Body Builders Association (NBBA) Championships in Pretoria, South Africa next weekend after finishing second in another South African national bodybuilding contest held earlier this month.

Actually the recent podium finish marked another milestone in Sechele’s storied iron pumping career. After doing well at the nationals, the strong man has now qualified for a more high profile NBBA world championship once again scheduled for Pretoria before the end of the year. Sechele is thus set to leave for SA this Friday where he is expected to make final preparations for the world championships.

“This will not be the first time I compete in the NBBA championships. I have recently competed in Australia and South Korea where I finished in third place,” he told BG Sport.Sechele, who has recently gained popularity because of his conspicuous physique said he has done all the preparations and hopes for the best at the world championships. If Sechele obtains first place in his under 90kg extreme body category, he will qualify for the bodybuilding pro card, which will allow him to compete as a professional with better rewards. The NBBA championships are expected to bring together several other bodybuilders from across 20 countries.

In recent years, Sechele’s ripped and statuesque physique has won him numerous awards including Mr Botswana (2009, 2011, 2012). In 2014, Sechele came 3rd overall in the lightweight division at the GNC Pump Mr Universe Contest in Seoul, North Korea.

Moreover, the local beefcake who is managed by Kaedi Tshekedi is supported by numerous sponsors including Choppies Supermarkets, Metal Testing Services, Bokone Reticulation and Electrical Services, Citizen Design and Energym Health Studios.