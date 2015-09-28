Zebras legends take on Kenya

Former national team players are expected to take on their Kenyan counterparts as part of this year’s independence celebrations in the northern town of Maun next week Tuesday. The game, which will be part of the count down to the grand 50th Independence celebration next year, is the brainchild of local football legend Dipsy Selolwane and the Botswana Footballers Union.

In an interview this week, Selolwane said football fans in Maun should be prepared to see him play with some local legends, including those he has never played with in his illustrious career. The said game is set to take place a day before Independence Day where the national team is expected to play against Ethiopia. Selolwane dropped names of acclaimed players like Tumi Duiker, Sox Molwantwa, Mpho Mabogo and others as those likely to play against Kenya XI legends. The Kenya team is likely to include the likes of Musa Otieno who formerly played for Cape Town Santos.

Moreover, Selolwane explained that the game will be a prelude to a much bigger 50th independence celebration game where Zebras XI will take on an Africa XI select. “Before the main game in Maun, there will be a curtain raiser match that will pit local business people and politicians against some football legends from the area.

Before then, the organisers will organise training clinics at local schools,” he said. Selolwane, who previously organised a testimonial game between his former team Gaborone United and SA’s Platinum stars, said staging the game in Maun was part of a communication strategy to spread the message of football throughout the country.