Kowa and Bright hail Ngele’s Sundowns move

Matshidiso Sexton Kowa, who identified and developed Mogakolodi “Tsotso’’ Ngele into the class player he is today, is happy that the player moved from Platinum Stars to mega-rich South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

For him, Ngele’s move was a step in the right direction. Kowa expressed these sentiments amid popular opinion that the move was the beginning of the end for his football career. Numerous pundits had expressed the fear that Ngele would not find playing time at his current star-studded side and could soon disappear into oblivion. Sundowns are known in South Africa as a club that has killed blossoming football talents and lately highly-talented international players at the club even requested to be loaned out to get some game time elsewhere.

But Kowa has laughed off suggestions that Ngele would find the Sundowns environment too overwhelming, dismissing those with the fear as people who do not know the true qualities of the player. “Tell me, who at Sundowns is more talented than him? That boy is vastly talented - he was taught what to do in every difficult situation and he was taught to make football simple. He can dribble, he can pass, he has a powerful shot and there are some qualities people don’t know about him,” Kowa told BG Sport. It is Kowa’s conviction that if he is given a perfect opportunity at the club, he will do wonders.

A fortnight ago when Sundowns played their first primier league game against Ngele’s former side Platinum Stars, Pitso Mosimane introduced him during second half and Sundown’s pace and play immediately improved. On Saturday when Sundowns played against Major David Bright’s Black Leopards in a friendly match, Tsotso twice found the back of the net through two free kicks to make his team win 2-0. Bright was even more impressed with Ngele’s performance, and he shared Kowa’s sentiments in his assessment of Ngele’s move.

“He is a talented player, even Pitso cant stop raving about his qualities. In the game against us, he combined very well with other talented players like Teko Modise and Bongani Zungu. He didn’t seem like he was new at the club whose players seem to like him too,” Bright told BG Sport. This Saturday Ngele’s club will face a strongly-assembled Wits University in Pretoria, and it is highly likely he will be used to destroy the club that shattered Sundowns’ title hopes last season.