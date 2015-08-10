15 coaches taken through their paces

The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) through the Olympic Solidarity sponsorship is currently running a five-day Level 2 International Table Tennis Federation course for local coaches in Gaborone. The weeklong course started on Monday and will continue until Saturday this week at the Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) headquarters.

This follows Level 1 table tennis courses that were held by the BNOC back in 2012 and 2013. The course is run by Ahmed El Dawlatly, an International Table Tennis Federation expert based in Egypt. According to authorities at the BNOC, Ahmed is a well-experienced table tennis instructor who has been actively taking part in most of the ITTF development programs for the last several years.

In addition the BNOC hopes the course will strengthen the capacity of the coaches in the country and to improve the level of table tennis coaching in Botswana. A total of 15 coaches are attending the course.