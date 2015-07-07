Can Mascom Top 8 final revive the derby magic?

We all wait with bated breath in the hope that the P1 million prize money for the Mascom Top 8 final between Rollers and Gaborone United tomorrow at the National Stadium will revive interest in the already fading Gaborone derby.

The derby used to be a crowd puller. Remember the classic 1993 Coca-Cola final when Rollers faced their feared rivals Gaborone United at the packed National Stadium? Word on every lip in the capital was about the derby. Both sides had crowd pullers with the likes of Peter Mpharanyane Mabile, Desmond Molefe, Richard Kwapa, the Zambian Joseph Chikoti and the youthful Keitumetse Pio Paul on the Rollers’ bench. GU- the Money Machine-was on a winning spree, taking every cup on offer which included Gilbeys Cup. Their cream included the Zimbabwean Mandla Balanda, the late Terence Mophuting, Patrick Zibochwa and City Senne, who would on any day blow United’s crazy supporters.

On that fateful final GU were the favourites on paper based on their momentum and form. It was a mammoth task for Rollers. They decided on the day to play mind games; instead of entering the stadium through the Pandamatenga gate, they opted for the Grand stand entrance. To the dismay of both GU players and supporters, Rollers conducted their warm up on the hard surface behind Grand stand. And when the whistle was blown, Rollers played with conviction and passion. For GU, pride and dominance was at stake in that final. Rollers shocked GU with a 4-1 win to be crowned Coca-Cola Champions. This result was however not a true reflection of the game. GU had fought gallantly and dominated but Rollers managed to utilise their chances. But it was a treat for supporters, as they left the stadium gaping for more action.

In past years a derby between these two foes has been a signature for local football. However the same cannot be said for the Millennium era players who play only for money than any other consideration. This contrast with the past when giving it all to be recognised was the most priced asset of a player. Players didn’t have salaries. Salaries were only reserved for foreigners but local players would only get incentives when they win matches. Players would stick to their beloved teams because of love. They would feel proud for playing for them. Now football is business. Players are paid handsomely.

The two clubs –Rollers and GU-have sound management and sound sponsors. Despite attracting best players in the land a captivating epic derby has remained a pie in the sky for supporters. In this Saturday final between these rivals, the P1million prize money could rekindle interest in the derby. Currently both sides boast of experienced players. It seems that winning Top 8 silverware is the only thing both teams can show as success for this season, since the league honours remain a far-fetched dream. Rollers are slowly losing their title defence to Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

However their last week results might indicate that supporters will be treated to an entertaining final. GU drew 2-2 with BDFXI, an indication that they can score and concede. On the other hand Rollers had to restore their pride by beating BMC 5-1 which showed that they too can score can score goals but also concede when placed under pressure. On paper Rollers are the favourites to win the Top 8 final basing on their recent performances and squad. They have seasoned campaigners who have in the past formed the backbone of the national team. Last season they went to the final for the same competition only to lose against BDF in a penalty shootout. GU boasts of a talented squad which has in the past flattered to deceive. More is still expected from them. The battle is between the two Zimbabwean coaches- Mandinda Ndlovu of Rollers and GU’s Rahman Gumbo.

They grew up and played together at national team national level and their boyhood club, Bulawayo Highlanders in Zimbabwe. They find themselves battling it out in their career-defining encounter. Their contracts are ending this season. A win for either party could bring a sense of belief from the employer and perhaps a contract extension. A win for Ndlovu will be a historic feat as his first local cup success. Both sides have each won this competition once with Rollers being the first team to win it and GU the next. Tempers are expected to fly high in the process to ignite the spark which has been missing in this league defining derby. The winner will not only celebrate silverware but will also become the first team to win it twice.