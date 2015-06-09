Body builders converge for Gaborone Classic

The Gaborone classic bodybuilding contest is set to return in August where local muscle men with million dollar bodies will be slugging it out for the grand prize. The event, sponsored by local body building supplement suppliers, Major Muscle and Fitness, will feature the senior and junior men’s categories.

There will also be bikini division for women body builders. Registration for the event will be this Saturday at Lamila Lodge in Mogoditshane. Event organiser Edward King Maloiso said the event will be star-studded as they expect the current Mr. Zimbabwe and some of the best body builders in Gaborone to participate. “We expect the likes of local body building star Gontse Sechele to attend the event.” Maloiso said bodybuilding is a steadily growing sport in the country as local sensation Sechele has since done well in the international arena.

“Last year Sechele competed in Australia before going on to win third position at the body building world championships in South Korea.” Maloiso said he has done well at international competitions himself, having recently won the Mr. Pretoria, three titles in Zimbabwe and four titles in Botswana. “Body building is a growing sport in the country, and we want to encourage more young people to join the sport so they get off the streets. One hour in the gym a day can make a difference in a young person’s life,” he said. In last year’s event, there were 15 contestants in the men’s category, but this year there could be 25 to 30 contestants, according to the organizers.

He added that the women’s category is more challenging, as they do not have commitment to the sport. Currently, he said, they have only eight contestants for the bikini category. Maloiso said most of the proceeds for the event will go towards their chosen charity organisations, adding that as sponsors they wanted mileage from the event. The first prize for the contestant with the most Herculean physique will be P5 000. He will also walk away with P5 000 worth of supplements. Entrance to the event will be P60.