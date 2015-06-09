David Fani courted to oust Sebego

Former BFA president and current COSAFA executive committee member is allegedly being lobbied to stand against Tebogo Sebego for the BFA presidential election slated for next year. Sebego was brought in by Fani as NEC’s legal advisor and ousted Fani three years ago in a hotly-contested election under the banner of Friends of Football. This cabal made inroads into the country’s most powerful football office, at Lekidi.

However just less than a year in office there were reports of financial maladministration which led to the suspension of one of his members leading to infighting, which culminated with the resignation of Sebego’s Vice President Technical Ernest Nthobelang. With the raging infighting at Lekidi the old Fani’s regime decided not to stand for a new term and as a result Sebego’s long time ally Tarique Babitseng was brought into office as Vice President Administration. It didn’t even take long again for financial embezzlement allegations to be leveled against him although he has denied the accusations. He was suspended pending investigation and he remains in limbo. Friends of Football administration suffered another embarrassment when their preferred Chief Executive Officer, the Brit, Keith Masters, failed to even see his three year contract through. Many in football fraternity now feel that the beautiful game has regressed since Fani’s departure.

However, sources close to the developments say that Fani did not entertain the messengers. He believes that he has played his part and feels that he was betrayed by football. He would rather enjoy his stint at COSAFA, he told BG Sports in an interview, adding however, that he did not know what would happen in future. Meanwhile, upon realising the imminent plan to oust him, Sebego, who is believed to be seeking re-election next year, has already decided to appoint Fani as Honorary President of the association. It is said that this might be a ploy to stop Fani from standing. He is also allegedly extending an olive branch to the past NEC members, inviting them to guide him as he needs their guidance from their past experiences. Sources say these overtures are meant to lobby them to his side since he is not aware who will be standing against him next year.

Yet sources within Lekidi say that Sebego will be surprised to face stern competition from his trusted lieutenant, Marshlow Motlogelwa who is serving as Vice President, Finance and Marketing. Both men’s relationship has been suspicious. Many feel that Sebego could soon fall in his own sword for bringing in Motlogelwa, who came in not under the banner of Friends of Football. It’s alleged that Motlogelwa advisors are not in any way promoting Sebego’s vision of football development. Meanwhile, Motlogelwa has said he has no intentions of standing for BFA presidency. “In fact I have not even thought of standing for my current position because I have a lot in my hands,” he said. Sebego’s phone repeatedly rang unanswered until press time and BG Sport could not raise his comments on the matter.