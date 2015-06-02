Olopeng to grill BFA

Fresh reports are linking sacked national soccer team assistant coach, Keitumetse Pio Paul with a move to Gaborone United where he will allegedly assist Rahman Gumbo. Paul was last week relieved of his duties by BFA on the excuse that his vision was at variance with theirs.

GU is said to be looking for a full time assistant coach since the incumbent George Mogopodi has a full time job elsewhere. Besides being an assistant to Peter Butler at national team level, Paul was also National Under-23 coach. At club level he was engaged by Extension Gunners as assistant on a five month short term contract. It is believed that GU financer Nicolas Zakhem has his eyes fixed on the former North West University Sports Science lecturer. Close sources say Zakhem has always liked Paul. For instance, it is said that Zakhem sponsored Paul’s trip when he attended a coaching course in Germany last year.

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest that it will take a while before the dust settles on Paul’s dismissal from the association. The dismissal has rubbed senior executive sports authorities in the country the wrong way. In the first place they are questioning why the association has decided to fire him instead of seating him down to counsel and warn him about his behavior. Although word had it that the BNSC leadership was also irked by the matter, Chairperson Solly Reikeletseng would not be drawn into discussing the issue, only saying it was an internal administrative issue of the BFA. “Besides, the matter has not been officially brought to the attention of my office,” he said.

On the other hand, sports minister Thapelo Olopeng said while he was aware of the dismissal, he could not readily comment. “But I do want to know what exactly transpired. I was actually supposed to meet the BFA this week but they told me that they would be travelling. Call me next week after my meeting with them. I have a few things to discuss with them,” he said, adding that he hopes no one would accuse government of interference. “We know about these issues of government interference, but people should understand that sometimes as elders and as Batswana, we have to assist in resolving matters in an amicable way,” he said.

In fact, there seem to be divisions on Paul’s sacking even within the executive. Some in the committee feel that the decision to fire Paul was not done in good faith and that something better should have been done. Paul remains one of the highly educated coaches locally. He holds a degree in Physical Education from America, Masters of Arts in Sports Development and Coaching from Cardiff University School of Sports. He has a UEFA A and B Pro-level Coaching Certificate from KNVB Holland, a German B Coaching Licence and as player, he won all local competitions of his time and won the Coca–Cola Cup as a young coach.