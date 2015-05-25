Madinda is second to none

Madinda Ndlovu resigned his plum post as Township Rollers’ coach a happy man this week. It was a foregone conclusion that Rollers would not renew his contract, which incidentally, was coming to an end in a month’s time.

He struck before management could pull the trigger. BG Sport caught up with him hours after he announced his resignation to gauge his mood: Here was a man who felt that his mission had been accomplished. He had achieved what he had initially set out to do when he rejoined Popa Popa some two seasons ago. “I have completed my unfinished business at Rollers,” said the Zimbabwean tactician confidently. “I have won the league with them, played against Kaizer Chiefs and went to the Mascom Top 8 finals twice,” he said.

And as if to strike whilst the iron was still hot, he confirmed without any prodding: “I have resigned and they accepted my resignation, I am happy.” This is the man who won the league back to back with Mochudi Centre Chiefs three seasons ago. However, this never gave him the satisfaction he so craved. That was until he rejoined his former club Township Rollers with whom he had only managed to win the Kabelano Charity Cup. Speaking after his launch by Rollers at the UB Amphitheater where multitudes of passionate fans celebrated his return, a visibly elated Madinda promised back then: “I am here to complete my unfinished business, that’s why I have returned to Rollers.” He was paraded at the launch with his new assistant Zacharia Mudzadzi. Together they had won back to back league championships with Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

At the time, only a few diehards would have bet on him winning the league that season. That is, considering the calibre of players he had at his disposal. Some supporters even said the team would relegate if it did not fight for premier league survival. It was hardly surprising that in his first game against Gunners at the National Stadium, which he lost by a solitary goal, many started doubting his coaching acumen. But little did they know it was the beginning of a new era. From there Ndlovu went on undefeated and eventually won the league and in the process led his newly assembled side to the Mascom Top 8 finals against a well-oiled BDF X1 only to lose on a penalty shoot-out. Besides those immediate achievements, Ndlovu also changed his players’ mentality of approaching games. They would score an avalanche of goals against opponents; careers of players who had lost confidence started to blossom.

Simisane Mathumo was not a regular when Madinda arrived at Popa. He was played as a right back but Madinda moved him to centre back where he thrived and became a regular. He went on to put a brave fight in their pan-African competition against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in South Africa. Beginning of last season, every Rollers supporter wanted Kasane-born Mwampule Masule out of Rollers as they could no longer tolerate his goalkeeping blunders. It is Ndlovu who together with goalkeeper coach Joseph Maposa, worked on Masule’s weaknesses and showed confidence in his abilities. Masule went on to become the best goalkeeper in the land and later won himself a national team call up. He also won best goalkeeper of the tournament for Mascom Top 8 tournament.

This season Ndlovu led his troops to another Top 8 final but was defeated by Rahman Gumbo of Gaborone United. Gumbo is a former teammate of Madinda at Bulawayo Highlanders. Madinda now leaves Rollers perched on the second position of the beMOBILE Premier League log with four games left to end the season. Rollers were the first local club to introduce Madinda to domestic league football during the 2005/2006 season. Notably back then, he led Rollers to the pan African competition, Cup Winners Cup, where they had a good run beating Lapass FC of Seychelles, Zesco of Zambia and proceeded to play Inter clube de Luanda of Angola. On his first stint, players like Gabriel Bokhutlo and Edwin Moluba realised their dreams as they became instant hits. The only coach who has won three league championships with two different clubs in three consecutive seasons confirmed this week: “I am serving my notice at home but I am looking for a team to coach.”