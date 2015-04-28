Pio Paul’s moment of reckoning

Keitumetse Pio Paul last sat on the bench as part of the National Under-23 technical team in 2012 as assistant to former National Under-23 coach Daniel Nare. At the time, they were tasked with leading Botswana’s National Under-23 team in both the All Africa Games and Olympic qualifiers.

Three years down the line, Paul serves as current National team assistant coach to Peter Butler. This is the norm in many other African countries. As a national team assistant coach, he has been tasked with leading the future Zebras in All Africa Games and Olympic qualifiers. Paul will start his African assignment this Friday at the Lobatse Sports Complex, where he is expected to inspire his youthful side in qualifying for the tournament’s finals.

Many countries in Africa, which later became football powerhouses, used such competitions to set the tone for their future senior national team successes. Countries like Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Senegal among others have proved to be a force to reckon with in African football. In fact, after succeeding in these tournaments their players went on to play overseas. It is in these tournaments that young players develop winning mentalities and appreciate the importance of representing their countries. They can even set their personal targets with respect to their football careers. It is a strong Young Zebras outfit that will this Friday gallop against an enigmatic Kenyan side – notably, the East Africans boast two international players, Louis Misiko who plays for OGC Nice in France and Antony Mbungua of Apoel Tel Aviv of Israel.

The local team on the other hand boasts a strong squad composed of local premier league players who are complemented by a few who have senior national team experience having played in recent international games. This has brought a sense of optimism in their camp that they can beat their opponents. Botswana, just like Kenya, are in a rebuilding phase, in fact Botswana’s target has been to build a strong side that can qualify for AFCON 2017 in Gabon, hence some of Paul’s players have featured in the senior team. On the other hand, Kenya is coached by a Scottish national, Bobby Williamson. He doubles as their senior national team head coach and is using these qualifiers to prepare a team that will compete in their 2017 AFCON Group E qualifiers. On Tuesday Williamson claimed that his team was yet to be where he wants it to be.

“They may be inexperienced but I know that the more they play together the better they will become, and if they beat Botswana then that will confirm that they are capable of taking on our AFCON opponents,” he told Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation. His team manager Simon Muluma said they are seeking to come out with the best possible result from this tie. However, Paul seems to understand the Kenyan style of play, saying he knows his opponents to play with speed and power, adding that their body structures allow them to be direct. He told BG Sports he would not leave anything to chance. “We are prepared for them. I am confident that we will beat them,” Paul asserted. He said they have been working hard and that he has faith in his players and the technical team. Paul, who played for Township Rollers at the age of 17 and also graduated through all junior national teams, is expected to impart his aggressive and competitive attitude on the young players to see them through to the next phase of the tournament.

“I plead with supporters to come in numbers, we really need them and their sake and ours, we will give our 110 percent,” he promised. Paul will once again rely on Kabelo Seakanyeng, Mpho Kgopo and Karabo Phiri. They all scored in the recent friendly international games. Meanwhile the Kenyan team was expected in Gaborone this week from Moi International Sports Centre where they had been based. The return leg will be played on May 9 at Nyayo National Stadium. Entrance fee for the Friday match is P10.00