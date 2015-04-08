Zebras drawn against Burkina Faso

The Zebras have been drawn in Group D for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following the draw held today in Cairo.



At the event, Gabon was named as the hosts of the 2017 AFCON finals beating Ghana and aAlgeria to the hosting rights of the 31st edition of Africa Cup of Nations. Gabon co-hosted the 2012 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations with neighbours, Equatirial Guinea.



Meanwhile, Botswana which is ranked 30th in Africa will face Burkina Faso, Uganda, and Comoros in Group D. Burkina Faso and Uganda both rank above Botswana at 19th and 20th in Africa respectively. The Comoros is only ranked at 47 out of 54 in Africa.



Only the group winners and two best second placed teams will qualify for the finals to be held in Gabon.





Results of AFCON 2017 qualifiers draw





Group A: Tunisia, Togo, Liberia Djibouti



Group B: DR Congo, Angola, Central African Republi, Madagascar



Group C: Mali, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, South Sudan



Group D: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Botswana, Comoros



Group E: Zambia, Congo, Kenya, Guinea Bissau



Group F: Cape Verde, Morocco, Libya, Sao Tome



Group G: Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, Chad



Group H: Ghana, Mozambique, Rwanda, Mauritius



Group I: Cote d’Ivoire, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Gabon



Group J: Algeria, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Seychelles



Group K: Senegal, Niger, Namibia, Burundi



Group L: Guinea, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Swaziland



Group M: Cameroon, South Africa, Gambia



