Keith Masters in sextape and Viagra scandal

Acting on an anonymous tip-off, top local security agents on Monday afternoon stormed into the office of Botswana Football Association’s (BFA) CEO Keith Masters where pornographic material and stacks of viagra were allegedly found in his possession.

The top officers from Criminal Investigations Department in Kgale Mews took him in for questioning after an unspecified number of sex tapes and excessive amounts of Viagra were found in his BFA office. Viagra is a controlled substance and all over the world, Botswana included, it is an offence to be found with the substance without a valid prescription.

Unconfirmed reports say more than 50 grams of Viagra was found in the office, and the police sought to know how he came to have such an excessive amount that could not have been prescribed by any medical practitioner. The police are said to have also questioned the BFA boss about the sex tapes allegedly showing him and a number of Batswana women filmed together.

Pornographic material is also illegal in Botswana, suggesting that Masters could be charged on two counts of illegal possession of drugs and possession of pornographic material. What was not clear at press time was how the police knew of the material in his office, but information from sources within Lekidi Centre suggests someone within the BFA confines might have tipped the police.

Another school of thought is that one of the actors in the tapes might have wanted to ‘fix him.’ Sources at Lekidi Centre say that following the incident, the BFA leadership was swift to slap him with forced leave to allow him to go and sort himself out on the charges he is facing. But acting BFA President Marshlow Motlogelwa on Wednesday night told BG Sport that the leave was not forced on the CEO.

He said that actually it was Masters who asked for the leave on Tuesday, and he granted the leave just as he would for any other employee of the association. Motlogelwa could not be drawn into discussing the arrest of the CEO, only saying all he heard were rumours to that effect. “I cannot comment on something I don’t have information on.

All I know is that he applied for leave and he will be back in the office on Monday. It was difficult at press time to get a comment from both the police and the CEO whose known numbers did not go through.