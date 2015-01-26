BDF XI chairman set for UK move

The looming departure of BDF XI’s Chairman Brigadier Boikanyo Addanes to the United Kingdom on official military business could throw a spanner in the works of sour relations at the SSKB-based army club.

Addanes is expected to take over a post of Military Attaché in the UK and his departure will open up an opportunity for his lieutenant at the club, Christopher Mbaakanyi to take over. The recent forced appointment of coach Letang Kgengwenyane had followed a series of discussions that revealed that actually Mbaakanyi was not a fan of Kgengwenyane. This caused a lengthy delay in the appointment of fired coach Chikwanda as reports suggested that there were divisions within management on the thought of bringing Kgengwenyane back. Reports from within the BDF XI camp further pointed to Mbaakanyi as the man who did not favour the appointment of Kgengwenyane.

It took a directive from the army’s top brass to eventually appoint Kgengwenyane, something that the executive committee of Addanes and Mbaakanyi could not do anything about. With former Zebras’ coach Stanley Tshosane having been Mbaakanyi’s wanted man, the top army management is said to have questioned the economic sense of employing Tshosane, an outsider of the army whose wages would obviously hit hard on the coffers of the club. It was then reasoned that with Kgengwenyane being an army employee, it would save the army the additional financial burden of paying a civilian another salary. That is how eventually the current coach got his job back.

For the past seasons close sources have always reported that there was a battle of egos which actually caused a rift between the three former talented military players in Mbaakanyi, Kgengwenyane and Louis Setshwane. All have played for the army side and went on to become coaches and administrators. Allegations revolved around the talented men looking to outwit one another in the running of affairs at BDF XI. It thus remains to be seen how Mbaakanyi and the coach will work together if the former ultimately assumes the position of Chairman.

Addanes is expected to leave for his new post during the course of this year, paving way for his second-in-command. Kgengwenyane could not be drawn into discussing the matter while Mbaakanyi dismissed reports of their rift as hogwash. “I am the one who appointed him as a coach, so why would I have a problem working with him? In fact, it’s the first time I hear that I have a problem with Kgengwenyane,” Mbaakanyi said.

Already, Mbaakanyi has been representing the army side at premier league board level and his extensive knowledge and experience as a player and as an administrator is expected to easily catapult him to the club’s leadership. The chairman position will be key for the army side whose calendar is congested this year – they have to juggle between the league, Mascom Top 8 and CAF Confederations Cup. Addanes could not be reached for comment.