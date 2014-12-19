Local player vying for Grand Master title

The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) has sent Fide Master Thato Olebile to represent the country at the ongoing 2014 Individual Chess Championships (AICC).

The tournament that started on December 13 will conclude on December 23 in Windhoek, Namibia. According to the BCF spokesperson Keenese Katisenge, the event is divided into two categories, being the Open Section and the Ladies Section. Olebile is representing the country in the Open Section where he stands to come back with a superior title should he win.

This is because the winner in the Open Section will be awarded with a Grand Master title while the winner in the Ladies Section will receive the Women Grand Master title. The ongoing Individual Chess Championship is actually a qualification event to the 2015 African Chess Confederation Grand Prix circuit, and the total cash prize at the tournament is USD27 500.

The top three placed players in each section will automatically qualify for the 2015 African Chess Confederation Grand Prix. So far Olebile is doing well at the tournament after winning his first game against Andrew Kayonde of Zambia.

Katisenge said Botswana was unfortunate to send only one player because of financial constraints. Last year Botswana was represented by Fide Master Ignatius Njobvu, Women International Master Boikhutso Mudongo and Women Master Tshepiso Lopang at a similar championship held in Hammamet, Tunisia.