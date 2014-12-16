Team Botswana impresses at AUSC

Team Botswana is expected to have significantly increased their medal haul by today at the ongoing African Union Sports (AUSC) games in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

By press time on Wednesday BG Sport had already confirmed nine medals from boxing and judo. On Wednesday Team Botswana had secured four medals after local boxer exceeded expectations hauling a total of four medals. It was the abundantly talented young boxer Mohamed Otukile (49kg) leading the pack with a gold medal after defeating his Lesotho opponent 3-0.

In other divisions Kutlwano Ogaketse (52kg) won silver while Atang Mosenke brought home another silver medal in the 64kg division. In the heavier 69kg division Wame Mathonse brought home a bronze medal. In judo Gavin Mogopa won a gold medal earlier this week while his teammates Min Ya Kim and Letlhogile Tsheko each won silver. Judoka’s Thato Lebang and Tirelo Lekoko did not disappoint coming home with a bronze medal each. With up to 89 local athletes gunning for a podium finish at the regional youth games many more medals are expected from athletics finals that took place at press time on Wednesday.

Up to 11 local athletes including, the visually impaired were expected to compete in the finals of the competition after they qualified with impressive times some of these athletes include Leungo Matlhaku (100m), Thandie Uerimuna (800m), Ontiretse Molapisi (100m), Tuelo Ramaeba (T12 100m). The male competitors include Karabo Mothibi (100m), Vincent Basima (100m), Leungo Scotch (400m), Wanano Keetile (400m), Karabo Sibanda (400m) and Katlego Ramaeba (T12 100m). Meanwhile, the girls’ football team resumed action earlier this week after losing 3-1 to South Africa last week.

It was a poor start for Team Botswana in ball games after the girls basketball team also lost 72-28 to Zimbabwe before being trounced 56-34 by South Africa. The boy’s basketball team was expected to play against Mozambique on Wednesday after losing 65-22 to Angola. The local netball team were beaten 55-25 by South Africa, before beating Swaziland 63-18. At press time they were scheduled to take on Namibia for a bronze medal place.

Still on Wednesday up and coming local swimmer David van der Cliff qualified for the 100 m free style and backstroke finals while Kitso Matija qualified for 50m backstrokes.Meanwhile latest uncomfirmed reports were that the athletics team had secured five (5) medals.