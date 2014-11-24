BFA suspends Kgomela, indefinitely

It never rains but pours at Lekidi Centre. Hot on the heels of Tariq Babitseng’s suspension last week, Botswana Football Association’s (BFA) Technical Director Benny Kgomela was this week suspended indefinitely pending investigations into sanctioning funds without National Executive Committee’s (NEC) approval.

The matter relates to a friendly game Botswana played against Angola earlier this year in August when the Zebras were preparing for the 2015 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers that concluded this Wednesday. Kgomela’s crime is averting a crisis situation when the Zebras players refused to board a bus to OR Tambo Airport in South Africa en route to Luanda. The team would catch a flight there, but the players demanded that they be flown from Gaborone failing which they would not go. The Angolan federation had paid all expenses for the trip - P400 000 and P200 000 for airfares and accommodation respectively.

Seeing as the situation was then going out of hand Kgomela is said to have allowed about P56 000 to be used to fly the players to OR Tambo, something that would later anger some NEC members who on the other hand had preferred that the game be rather cancelled. The friendly game in question was endorsed by FIFA as it was played during the FIFA week, and any last minute cancellation would inevitably attract a punishment for the BFA from the world football governing body FIFA, as well as further sanctions from continental body CAF. BG Sport has learnt that the BFA was prepared to pay P40 000 to transport the players by road, but would then need additional P16 000 to fly them.

Other than that, Angola was going to claim their money back as well as damages emanating from costs incurred in printing and selling of tickets, television rights sold to broadcasters and parameter advertising. Confirming the suspension this Wednesday, Kgomela told BG Sport that he was also suspended for an alleged brawl with Zebras’ Assistant Coach Pio Paul. Reports indicate that the suspension letter had long been drafted but was shelved by the association’s CEO Keith Masters who had gone on emergency leave to England.

Upon his return to duty this Wednesday, Masters delivered the letter to Kgomela who had gone to hospital to seek medical attention. Questions have however been raised on Kgomela’s suspension as reports say he was not given a chance to speak on the concerned matters.Other insiders say they smell a rat as what Kgomela has done with BFA funds is not a new occurrence where an official has caused the association to spend on an emergency.

They questioned why Masters was never suspended after causing the BFA to spend P64 000 on players’ appearance fees during the Bristol City tour after he had told the association that the English second tier club would bear the costs. “No one has said anything about that money although it was clear Masters had misled the BFA,” an insider said. BFA’s CEO Masters could not be reached for comment at press time but Kgomela confirmed receiving the suspension letter. “Yes I can confirm that Masters has given me a suspension letter today (Wednesday) at 2:30.

I was at a hospital still consulting with my doctor because I had to do some tests, but Masters called me and he said he wanted to see me urgently. I told him I was in hospital but he persisted.

I ended up abandoning everything and when I arrived he handed me the letter. The suspension letter says I should not set foot at the association’s headquarters until investigations are complete,” Kgomela told BG Sport on Wednesday BFA president Tebogo Sebego could neither be drawn into commenting, saying it was an internal matter.