Topo Piet vows to impress

Extension Gunners’ diminutive winger Topo Piet has finally received his first national team call up under new head coach Peter Butler.

The last time he played for the Zebras was against Zambia during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament qualifier where the local side lost 3-1 on aggregate in the return leg of the tie played in Lusaka. At the time, he was at Nico United while the national football side was under the mentorship of coach Stanley Tshosane.

He had been an exciting player then, even going on to win the Supporters’ Player of the Season and many had been of the view that he deserved a place in the Zebras set-up. His move to Gunners seemed to be affecting his performance in the early days of the season and critics had already started blaming his dip in performance on the change of clubs. But slowly Piet has been rediscovering his footing in the beMOBILE Premier League, even beginning to score. His improved and enterprising game has inevitably caught the attention of Butler who has just handed him another national team call up as the Zebras prepare to face The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a second round qualifier for the 2015 AFCON games.

The Zebras play Tunisia in a penultimate tie of the Group G qualifiers this Friday evening at the National Stadium. Despite joining the Zebras at a time when they have become the weeping boys of the group that also features heavy weights Senegal and Egypt, Piet is not perturbed but rather sees this as another golden opportunity for him to showcase his talent at the highest level of African football. “When our team manager called me on Saturday night to deliver the news that I have been called up at the national team, I could not contain my excitement.

It’s what I have been waiting for,” he told BG Sport. He dismissed his recent slump in form as just a phase in the life of any footballer who makes a change from one extreme end to another. “I had to be patient because when you switch teams you are bound to face some challenges. I knew I would overcome them. And I knew my time would come,” he said. Under Tshosane, Piet had six senior caps with the national team and he is hoping to make a lasting impression that will make him a permanent feature for the team. “If given an opportunity to play, I will do my best and not disappoint the nation, especially those who have always shown belief in my abilities,” he said.

This encounter against Tunisia will be another test of character for Butler and his technical team as the local lads are yet to pick a point from this group. Incidentally, the only goal they have scored was against Tunisia in the first round tie which they lost 2-1 in Tunis two months ago. They had been the first to score but went on to lose the game in the referee’s optional time. It was a game where the local lads gave it their all and perhaps a victory in that game could have spurred them on to do better in the group matches that followed.

The Zebras will be up against a Tunisia side which is fighting to claim pole position with one more group match to follow. But the local lads may just find things easier on their side as they have no pressure. What is important for them is to play for pride and ensure that they do not finish the campaign without a single point. Should he be given a run, Piet will together with others like him want to prove their mettle and could just upset the more fancied Tunisians. Many of the youngsters in the team are aware that Butler would want to start a team for 2017 AFCON and they may want to leave a lasting impression. The coach has also included the Nico’s Mascom Top 8 leading top goal scorer Khumoetsile Kufighwa who bagged a hat-trick against Mochudi Centre Chiefs a fortnight ago.

He had also called Kgololo Kgogobi of Gaborone United who failed to report for camp due to an injury. Kgogobi too, had begun to find his footing and it would have been a breakthrough for him. Phakamile Kraai, BFA’s Marketing and Communications Officer has urged supporters to fill up the stadium on Friday, saying “Our players need the twelfth player; they needs their support as it will help motivate them towards a great performance in the future. Supporters should start to buy tickets as early as now to avoid last minute rush.” Tickets go for P30-00 at Panda, P20-00 elsewhere and P100 for the grand stand. Kickoff is 18:30.