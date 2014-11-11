Rollers still await judgement

A section of Township Rollers supporters seeking to have the club’s control taken away from directors Sommerset Gobuiwang and Jagdish Shah has become impatient and edgy as judgement on the matter they took to the High Court is yet to be delivered.

The group, referred to as Mookodi Seisa and Others in the legal documents on the matter has through their attorneys Serole and Partners last week written to the Registrar of the Gaborone High Court seeking to have the delivery of judgement expedited as the matter has been before the court for months now.

Seisa and other supporters are challenging the changing of Rollers’ status from a society to company, saying what Gobuiwang did was wrongful and inconsistent with the Rollers’ constitution. A couple of months back, they directed their concerns to High court judge, Leatile Dambe saying the length of time taken to deliver judgement had become worrisome as that ought to have been done two months ago. Initially judgment was to be issued on September 5 this year but a few days before the set date, the two parties were advised that judgement would be delivered at a later date. “We are almost approaching the second month without hearing a word from your office.

The delay in the delivery of the judgement has and continues to cause prejudice to our client for the respective rights of the parties had not been declared,” the supporters’ attorneys told the High Court. The two parties at the centre of this matter are still in the dark and are yet to know the fate of the club.The club’s latest investor Shah is also wondering what will happen of him as the outcome of the matter has a bear- ing on his investment into the club. It could be that the two men – Shah and Gobuiwang - were not authorized to run the team and might have to account to the society.

With directorate of the club having mulling over the idea of getting another investor for the club, a spanner has since been thrown into the works as no one would want to join the club under the current conundrum. The uncertainty in the matter is also feared could distract players’ performance on the pitch although the remuneration packages are well-taken care of. Should the ruling on the matter go against the directors, the players’ future could be in limbo as their packages have always been bankrolled by Shah and Gobuiwang. The case is made more complicated by the fact that Seisa and the other supporters want Gobuiwang out while they aim to keep Shah who ironically was brought to the club by the unwanted one. It is now a year since the marathon case has been breeding tension and divisions within the Popa camp.

There is another set of supporters who are happy with the status quo at Rollers, believing that as long as they have a team to support and is doing well in their games, they do not care who runs the club – society or the directors. Seisa and others want the club's affairs to run by the voted executive committee of the club. In their letter dated October 27h to Dambe, Serole and Partners have made it known that their clients had persistently enquired on the date of the judgement, and have now demanded that they be told so as to be in a position to respond to their clients. In the meantime, until the High Court judge deliver her ruling, both parties will continue to be on the edge on their seats, wondering what will become of them.