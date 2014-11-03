Moyana caught up in bull fight

Two bulls continue to fight bitterly and as in the proverb of the resultant innocent victim, it is the grass that suffers.

The legal battle between Township Rollers and Mochudi Centre Chiefs over the signature and status of Galabgwe Moyana looks unlikely to end soon. In the meantime, the player continues to sit on the sidelines with no action while national duty and many other forms of money-making opportunities also go by. The player who joined South Africa’s Polokwane City on loan from Chiefs has been a subject of a fierce tussle between these two sides with Rollers claiming that with the player returning from South Africa to Botswana, he had become an amateur whom they could approach to sign at the club.

Chiefs on the other hand have maintained Moyana was their prized asset and was not for sale to anyone. This is the same Moyana who before his move to South Africa had controversially been found to have signed two contracts, one with each of the sparring sides. The matter was also taken up and was to be resolved by Botswana Premier League Prosecution Office when Moyana later went to Polokwane City through facilitation by Chiefs.

Now the player has been back in the country since August this year and has made it clear that he wants to play for Rollers now. No information is coming out clearly but it is evident currently that his heart is with Popa, with those on the sidelines observing that the player was angry with Chiefs, accusing the Kgatleng club for jeorpadising a permanent move for him to the Polokwane club. Having been on loan from Chiefs, Polokwane City had been given first option to sign the player at the end of his loan spell, and with the South African club finally making a move to sign the player, Chiefs reportedly spoiled the show by demanding about P1 million for him. It is for this reason, reports say, that Moyana would later want nothing to do with Chiefs and preferred going with Rollers instead. Another school of thought revolves around his salary offers from Mapalastina. Word is that Rollers’ chairman Jagdiss Shah had dangled a bulky and juicy carrot in front of Moyana, which he could not decline.

Part of the carrot package was an P18 000 per month salary plus other performance-based allowances totaling P5 000. For the player, this was mouthwatering and every temptation led him the went on to refuse with the player, thereby forcing Rollers to take the matter up with the dispute structures of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) on August 20. Rollers sort the status of the player clarified, and in their judgement two months later, the Player Status Committee on October 14 ruled that Moyana was not contracted to any club, opening the way for the player to join Rollers as per his wish. Chiefs were told that even as they say they had a contract with the player, such a covenant was not validated by the Player Status Committee and that Chiefs had not complied with the requirements of the Transfer Matching System (TMS). Rollers were also said to have failed to follow the TMS, suggesting the player was free to join any club.

But last week Chiefs filed an appeal with the BFA Appeals Board, disputing the grounds on which the status committee made their ruling. This effectively means that until the matter has been resolved conclusively, Moyana will continue watching matches from the stands. The appeal from Chiefs, dated October 21, has since been received by the BFA who are yet to determine when the matter will be heard.

Among Chiefs’ several arguments are that the Status Committee fell in error in considering whether the Transfer Matching System was complied with, “which was not an issue before the committee.” That notwithstanding, Chiefs further argue that the committee erred in holding that any team could enter into negotiations with Moyana when he came back to Botswana. In fact, The Kgatleng giants say the committee has even failed to determine the team with which Moyana is registered.

Whatever happens next, Moyana is set for another lengthy barren spell of his football career, something that has become a concern to not only the national team coach Peter Butler, but also to Rollers’ chairman Jagdish Shah who recently said he found the inactivity of such a talented player to be queer in a country that so badly needs influential players. Shah has however declined to comment further on the player and refused to say anything on the alleged fat carrot they had dangled before Moyana.

The last time the player featured in Zebras colours was on the September 30 Independence Celebrations friendly match where the Botswana team hosted the Warriors of Zimbabwe. He came on as a substitute and scored the only goal of the match to see the Zebras emerge 1-0 victors.