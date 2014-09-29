SADC regional chess players descend on Gabs

The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will host the Botswana International Open Chess championships from 27th until 30th September at Legae Academy in Gaborone.

Debswana mining company haspledged P60 000 while another sponsor Kalahari Associates Botswana have already provided P25 000 in sponsorship of the tournament. The event is expected to attract over 310 players from all over the country and the region. The event will be divided into three categories called the Prestige section, Ladies section and the B-section.

In a statement this week, BCF spokesperson Neoyame Katisenge said the Prestige section is open to all rated players (male and female), with a mouthwatering first prize of P10 000 at stake. The Ladies section will attract a first prize of P6 000 while the B-section is open to all unrated players and the youth. The tournament prizes will range from position 1-6 for the sections while other tournament prizes will include certificates and trophies.

Katisenge said the tournament was renowned for bringing together the best chess players from across Southern Africa. BCF has extended invitations to other reputable players from around Africa and has so far received registrations from Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Botswana International Open is one of the most anticipated events in the Botswana chess calendar and is the only major chess event in Botswana where many players from the SADC region compete fiercely for the coveted winners prize. The 2013 event was won by Kevin Chumfwa of Zambia (open section) and Woman International Master Boikhutso Modongo won the women’s section.