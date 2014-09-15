Akoonyatse ... prospective BFA VP technical

Botswana Football Association’s National Executive Committee (NEC) additional member Basadi Akoonyatse has been tipped to take over the association’s Vice President Technical position.

Akoonyatse’s name was allegedly endorsed hours after former vice president technical Ernest Nthobelang exited Lekidi unceremoniously. BG sources this week said a clandestine meeting held by Friends of Football at VP Adminstration Tariq Babitseng’s house in Block 8 decided on Akoonyatse as a suitable replacement for the vanquished Nthobelang. The BFA NEC led by Tebogo Sebego can assume the powers of General Assembly by appointing whoever they want and only seek ratification at the next AGA, especially when filling a vacancy is a matter of urgency.

However, if the assembly does not agree with NEC’s decision it can vote its own preferred candidate to replace the incumbent VP Technical. Already, local football observers are alleging the recent public spat between national team headcoach Peter Butler and the association’s CEO Keith Masters at Lekidi centre was a result of a dysfunctional technical department. Akoonyatse, a qualified physiotherapist was elected together with Sebego into the BFA NEC under the Friends of Football lobby.

Sources say Sebego and his lieutenants believe Akoonyatse will bring direction and stability to the crucial BFA technical department said to be currently on autopilot. Akoonyatse is highly regarded at both CAF and FIFA where she contributes in the medical field. She has served as Women’s Association of Sports Botswana (WASBO) chairperson as well as in the CAF medical committee. Akoonyatse also had a stint at Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) and Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) local organising committee since 2009.

Her latest venture is in the national advisory committee for anti-doping at the BNOC. She also doubles as a CAF match commissioner. “I am not aware that I am being considered as the next vice president Technical and I cannot say I will accept until an offer actually comes,” Akoonyatse told BG Sport this week. Reached for comment Sebego said NEC would discuss the position of VPT at its next meeting. “We have not identified anybody since Nthobelang resigned,” he said. Akoonyatse will this weekend travel to Ethiopia where she will be attending a CAF Medical Conference.