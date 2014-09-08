BFA referee's manager fired

Botswana Football Association (BFA) has sacked its long time referees’ manager Dintwe Dintwe, BG Sport can reveal.

According to sources close to the matter, the BFA has been trying to call Dintwe to order following overwhelming complaints from some of the association’s referees and other stakeholders regarding his conduct. BG Sport sources at Lekidi, claim that it was no secret that the BFA was not happy with his work. “Dintwe consistently failed to develop referees especially in regional associations affiliated to the BFA.

For example there is currently only one referees’ physical instructor in the whole country,” one BFA insider claims. Over and above issues of misconduct, sources claim BFA was also incurring unnecessary expenses to transport referees across the country especially in the regions. Some BFA insiders gave examples of Debswana first division south, where the association had to transport referees from Gaborone to Gantsi, lodge them and later pay their allowances. “The arrival of Sankoyo Bush Bucks to the elite league has exposed Dintwe’s office as he failed to manage the logistics of transporting referees.

This is all because of Dintwe’s disorganised office as a lot of money could be saved if there was proper management,” a source claimed. The rift between the referees’ manager and the BFA turned uglier when he refused to collect letters of reprimand until he was slapped with a dismissal letter a week ago. It was only recently that the BFA read Dintwe the riot act and challenged him to state why they should not dismiss him. Sources at Lekidi claimed the veteran referee was seen bidding farewell toduring training sessions this week, a clear sign his days were over at Lekidi. “We saw him packing in his office. His untimely departure has provoked mixed reactions. He was uncooperative and used to call himself referees manager while in fact he was an officer, according to BFA structures.

He was supposed to report directly to the Technical Director but he has refused reporting to him but instead opted to report directly to the CEO Keith Masters,” a source who preferred anonymity said. Dintwe seemed like a polarising figure as his legacy at BFA left even regional associations in limbo. Contacted for comment this week, Dintwe told BG Sports “I don’t want to comment until I finish what I am doing. At the present moment I am on leave.” Reached for comment on the matter, BFA CEO Keith Masters said he did not want to comment before he unceremoniously hung up his mobile phone.