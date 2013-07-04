Cresta spread wings. The setup will be developed by making an office in the Karachi in the area of Shahrah-e-Faisal for reservation purpose. Then as we will be providing food, accommodation and other entertainment activities in the desert an attractive place in the desert will be acquired with the permission of the government or the concerned authority so in future to minimize the losses.

Then there is a need for vehicles which will be needed for transportation purpose. These vehicles would be not normal ones like Toyota Corolla; they would be 4 x 4 SUVs such as Toyota Surf or Toyota Hilux that could be used for a smooth drive in the desert sand. In the start we would be purchasing 8 of them and would include more in the future as our business would be expanding. The experienced divers would be hired who could handle the driving in the sands as there are many chances of the vehicle to turn over if not handled properly.

A partnership ship will also be formed with the people of Thar who have camels so that camel safari could also be provided to the customer. Other workers and professional staff would be hired as per requirement. As being the leader in the industry we would be getting a trade mark of our design so that no one else could copy it and we would minimize the possibility of entering new entrant in this business.