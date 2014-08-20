OLDMs walk for charity

This past Saturday Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa mines (OLDM) through its annual general manager’s sponsored walk raised funds amounting to P75 400 to be used in building houses for destitute families.

The 20km walk has been taking place annually since inception in 2002 with its proceeds going towards changing the lives of the people of the Boteti region. One of the projects funded from the proceeds of the walk is a donation to the tune of P1.2 million to the Boteti Sub District Council for the construction of eight houses and backyard gardens for destitute persons in Xere, Khwee, Mokubilo, Mosu, Kedia, Mmea, Letlhakane and Mmatshumo.

The guest speaker, BOCCIM Chief Executive Officer Maria Machailo-Ellis commended OLDM for the noble cause, which inspires the spirit of charity in the country. She said she is sure everyone who joined the walk is proud of himself or herself for making a contribution to the uplifting of the communities of the Boteti sub-district.

“I congratulate the OLDM for a well undertaken venture. This not only supports the OLDM Mantra of “making Orapa a great place to work and live” it also positively impacts on the Boteti community and proves once again that Debswana really cares for people. I am encouraged by the number of people who took part today and I want you to know that your efforts will go a long way in improving the quality of life of the Boteti community,” said Ellis.

OLDM Manager, Adrian Gale said the walk is one of the key milestones in the calendar of the OLDM that clearly defines true partnership between the OLDM, employees and business partners and the community of Boteti. He said OLDM will continue to support a wide range of projects under the corporate social investment (CSI) programme.

He said they have P3.5 million to support projects across a multiple range of platforms including health, education, environment and sports development.