Turmoil in BCP F’town camp

The turmoil engulfing Botswana Congress Party(BCP) in the Francistown region threatens to reverse its gains.Party members in Francistown are particlarly unhappy with the way the executive committee is handling the looming Francistown West primary elections and Interest Tawele’s vetting out case.

This publication learn that the party’s legal advisor on the Tawele case, Dutch Leburu, has recommended that he be allowed to contest the Francistown South primary elections as his vetting out was not procedural. The central committee was found to have erred in barring the former Ipopeng ward councillor on the basis that he has not been active in party politics while he had produced proof detailing activities he partook in. When vetting out Tawele from challenging Vain Mamela the party said that he ceased to be active after he lost the elections in 2009.

Tawele also questioned the issue of not being active in party activities by giving reference to Nzwalingwa Nzwalingwa who was allowed to contest the Selibe Phikwe West primaries while still a public service employee.

Nzwalingwa is the administration officer at the Selibe- Phikwe West constituency. Though the report was handed to the party two weeks ago, Tawele’s supporters are worried that the party leadership might sweep the matter under the carpet to protect Mamela.

Another problem for BCP is Francistown West, where they are supposed to hold another round of parliamentary primary elections but the executive committee is allegedly contemplating calling them off to allow the newly elected Francistown West MP Dr Habaudi Hubona to represent the party in the October general elections. A member of the BCP executive committee confided in Northern Extra that initially the party wanted to have single primary elections for Francistown West but Dr Hubona vehemently refused, calling for another election for the October general elections.

“At that time she thought she was going to lose to Professor Tlou and wanted to be given a second chance; little did she know that it will affect her most,’’ said the member. Tlou revealed recently that she has already started her campaign and is waiting for the party to inform them when to hold the primary elections. Should the BCP call off the primary elections, the Itekeng ward councillor is likely to contest as an independent candidate thus splitting the BCP votes in the general elections.

BCP publicity secretary, Taolo Lucas confirmed that the party’s central committee will meet on March 8, 2014 to discuss among other matters, Tawele’s case and the Francistown West issue.